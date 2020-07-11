James 'Jim' Jarrett, 73, of Hutchinson, died July 3, 2020, at Hospice House. He was born August 30, 1946, in Tuckerman, AR, to Herbert and Deula Ann (Russell) Jarrett.

James 'Jim' Jarrett

James 'Jim' Jarrett, 73, of Hutchinson, died July 3, 2020, at Hospice House. He was born August 30, 1946, in Tuckerman, AR, to Herbert and Deula Ann (Russell) Jarrett.

Jim worked at Wal-Mart for 15 years as a floor technician. He enjoyed supporting and bragging about his daughter, Laurie's artistic abilities.

On December 19, 1968, he married Laura Jean Munday of Hutchinson. They shared almost 52 years of marriage.

Jim is survived by: wife, Jean; daughter, Laurie, both of Hutchinson; sisters, Hattie Clune and Linda Proberts; brothers, Ken Jarrett and Melvin McCurdy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Rowe.

Cremation has taken place, and per Jim's wishes, there will be no service. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County or the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.