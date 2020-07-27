GARDEN CITY - Danny Eugene Wright, 61, of Garden City, formerly of Medicine Lodge, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Medicine Lodge, KS.

Danny Wright

GARDEN CITY - Danny Eugene Wright, 61, of Garden City, formerly of Medicine Lodge, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Medicine Lodge, KS.