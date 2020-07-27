Marjorie M. Milligan-Rowton

Marjorie M. Milligan-Rowtan, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away July 27, 2020 at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born August 10, 1937, in Graber, OK, the daughter of Steven and Silver (Sisson) Blaser. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

