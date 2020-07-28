Goldie A. Kolb, 98, of Hutchinson, died on July 25, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born October 12, 1921, in Hanston, KS, the daughter of Homer F. and Lora Mae (Ellis) Salmans.

Goldie was the youngest of 12 children. She married William F. Kolb on March 27, 1941, in Albert, KS. He passed away on October 17, 1985. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Goldie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; a son, Darrell G. Kolb; a daughter, Beverly Wilder; seven brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include: her children, Laura (Paul) Chadd, Sherry (Charlie) Savely, Gerry (Frank) Brunton; daughter-in-law, Norma Kolb; son-in-law, Gary Wilder; and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation as cremation was chosen. A private family service will be held at a later date. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

