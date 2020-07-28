Margaret Rich

Margaret M. Rich, 94, of Hutchinson, died May 18, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. A Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. July 31, 2020, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502. Memorial Contributions are suggested to TECH and can be sent in care of the funeral home. Full obituary on Hutchinson Funeral Chapel's website.

