Juanita M. Odell

JOPLIN, Missouri - Juanita May Odell, 90, Joplin, formerly of Rozel, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at National Health Care of Joplin.

Juanita was born May 12, 1930 in Briar, Missouri, daughter of the late Dewey Brooks and Nancy Wright Brooks. She married Paul Odell in Pocahontas, Arkansas on July 26, 1949. She lived in Rozel, Kansas for most of her life, moving recently to Joplin. She worked as a printer for the Larned State Hospital for 37 years. She was a member of the Rozel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Odell, who passed in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters and a brother.

Survivors include: her two daughters, Leora H. Michael and husband Gene of Joplin, Juanita Carolyn Sauerwein and husband Charles of Cimarron, Kansas; five grandchildren, Matthew P. Michael of Indianapolis, Indiana, Benjamin G. Michael of Raleigh, North Carolina, Joshua A. Sauerwein and wife Michelle of Lubbock, Texas, Stephanie K. Nation and husband Tim of Cimarron, Michael R. Sauerwein and wife Breanna of Columbus, Kansas; nine great-grandchildren, Jaxson Nation, Wyatt Nation, ReaLee Nation, Eli Nation, Kaiyen Sauerwein, Isaac Sauerwein, Maycen Sauerwein, Mollie Sauerwein, and Beckett Sauerwein; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at Rozel Baptist Church on September 12th at 10 a.m., and her ashes will be buried with her husband Paul in the Browns Grove Cemetery in Burdette, Kansas.

Memorials to Rozel Baptist Church, Rozel, Kansas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.

