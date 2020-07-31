Janet F. Peterson

STERLING - Janet Ferne Peterson, 73, passed away on July 27, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Janet was born on August 17, 1946 in Worland, Wyoming to John and Morna Carter Coppock.

Janet Graduated from Big Piney High School, Big Piney Wyoming in 1964. She loved working in her Garden. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow into beautiful young adults. She loved her dogs and loved watching the birds and squirrels play in her yard. Janet often traveled to visit her children and grandchildren so that she could be a part of their lives. She had a very strong but loving personality that nobody could resist. Her sense of humor stayed with her right to the end. Most of all, Janet loved her children, grandchildren and all youthful individuals that are a part of this world.

Janet was united in marriage with Glen Kent Peterson on November 4, 1965 in Richfield, Utah. Glen preceded her in death on July 23, 1991. Janet was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Morna Coppock. Janet is survived by: her significant other, Chuck Mahoney of Sterling, KS; son, Travis Peterson and wife Tamsyn of Glenwood Springs, CO; daughter Tonya Follum and husband Wade of Rock Springs, WY and Kimberly Peterson and husband Matt of Maricopa, AZ; brother, Larry Coppock and wife Kaye of Bosie, ID; sister Ardith McGinnis and husband (deceased) Ken of Longview, TX; sister Jill Grant and husband Allen of Arizona; five grandchildren, Kezia, Hannah, Eryn, Jeremy and Jaden.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Studio 96, Sterling, Kansas. The family invites you to leave messages or memories in the Guest Book at www.birzerfuneralhomes.com. We will miss this terrific lady, mother, wife, grandmother, friend and hope her next journey/adventure will bring her peace and comfort! LOVE YOU MOM!!!

In lieu of flowers, we would like donations made to Heartland Home Health Care (Hospice) in Wichita, Kansas, as they were wonderful in the care and love given to Janet in her final days of life. Contributions can be made to the following:

Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund " Wichita

www.heartlandhospicefund.org (click donations and in the memo line put Janet Peterson)

OR via mail Heartland Hospice Services, 2872 N. Ridge Road Suite 122, Wichita, KS 67205-1144

Attn: Gwen Johnson. www.heartlandhomehealth.com/Wichita 1-800-955-1219 Funeral arrangements are being handled by Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

