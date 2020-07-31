Sadie Nisly

Sadie (Beachy) Nisly, 100, of Hutchinson, died July 30, 2020, at her home. She was born December 3, 1919, in Hutchinson to Samuel M. and Nettie (Miller) Beachy.

Sadie (Beachy) Nisly, 100, of Hutchinson, died July 30, 2020, at her home. She was born December 3, 1919, in Hutchinson to Samuel M. and Nettie (Miller) Beachy.

Sadie was a homemaker, gardener, and quilter, making many quilts for children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as custom quilting. She was a member of Cedar Crest Amish Mennonite Church.

On June 12, 1940, Sadie married Ora C. Nisly. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2005. They shared 64 years of marriage.

Sadie is survived by: sons; Melvin (Clara Mae) Nisly, Hutchinson, Samuel (Arlene) Nisly, Hartselle, AL, Earl (Irene) Nisly, Hopewell, OH, Phillip (Ellen) Nisly, Freeport, OH, Clifford (Sue) Nisly, Calvin (Andrea) Nisly, Partridge, and Millard Nisly, Haven; daughters, Esther (Marlin) Yoder, Partridge, Alma (David) Hochstetler, Carol Nisly, Aroda, VA, Grace (Lorne) Kuepfer, Beulah Nisly, Hutchinson, Dorothea (Lysner) Jean, Haiti, and Darlene (Lynford) Schrock, Unionville Center, OH; 52 grandchildren; 139 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Harley (Susie) Beachy, Hutchinson; sister, Katie Yoder, Hutchinson; brothers-in-law, Willis Miller, Hutchinson, Paul (Nancy) Nisly, Grantham, PA; and sisters-in-law, Katie Beachy, Wilma Beachy, Hutchinson, Viola Miller, Flint, MI.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Ora Nisly; son, Charles Nisly; grandson, Matthew Nisly; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin, Eli, Alvin, Roman, Leslie, and Samuel Jr.; and sisters, Susie Miller and Verna Schrock.

A private family funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Pleasantview Activity Center, 5013 S. Dean Road, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in West Center Cemetery. A walk thru viewing will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Pleasantview Activity Center.

Memorials are suggested to SHARE Haiti or Pilgrim Christian School, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67501.

