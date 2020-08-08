Scott City -- Carolyn Janzen, 89, passed August 5, 2020 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City. Born November 3, 1930 in Dodge City, the daughter of Taylor Ardis and Helen M. Helfrick Shriver. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. See funeral home web site for more information.

Carolyn L. Janzen

