PRETTY PRAIRIE - Elizabeth Dettwiler, 95 of Pretty Prairie, passed away August 10, 2020 at Prairie Sunset Home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Ott Funeral Home of Haven, Kansas.

Elizabeth Dettwiler

