Beaulah Mae Mastro

Beulah Mae McElwain Mastro, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away on August 16, 2020, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born November 30, 1929, the eldest child of William H. McElwain sr. and Elsie Mae (Bogner) McElwain.

Beulah married Johnny Mastro on March 19, 1955, in Clayton, NM. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother and two sisters.

Beulah is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Cindy Mastro, Hutchinson; three granddaughters, Lynn (Andy) Schrader, Tampa, FL, Amy (Gary) Etheridge, Lehigh, KS and Erin (Willie) Burnett, Brighton, TN; six great grandchildren, Emmeryn, Westin, Coda, Oliver, Lizzie and Annabelle; sister, Darlene Brown; and sister-in-law, Marge McElwain, both of Hutchinson; and nieces, Sue Wray of Hutchinson and Kay Spence of Wichita.

There will be no visitation. A Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post #68 of Hutchinson and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS 67502.

