LARNED - Steven H. Appel, 61, passed away August 17, 2020 at the University of Kansas Health System's Pawnee Valley Campus, Larned. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beckwith Mortuary, Inc. Larned.

Steven Appel

LARNED - Steven H. Appel, 61, passed away August 17, 2020 at the University of Kansas Health System's Pawnee Valley Campus, Larned. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beckwith Mortuary, Inc. Larned.