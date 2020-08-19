DALLAS, Texas - Richard William Lee, 78, of Dallas, Texas, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. The son of Don and Faith (Briscoe) Lee, he was born May 20, 1942, in Fargo, North Dakota.

Richard William Lee

He married Karen Sue (Gattis) Lee, on August 4, 1963, at Wichita, Kansas.

Richard was a graduate of Hutchison High School (Kansas) and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University. He was a CPA, and worked in several different areas of trade, including owning & operating his own business brokering international trade. He and Karen were affiliated with the Methodist faith. Especially in his younger years, he enjoyed boating, water skiing, and was a great fan of car racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Scotti Jackson

He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Karen Lee; their daughter, Kimberly Jackson (Scott) of Salina, KS; a grandson, Casey Jackson of Salina; and a brother-in-law, Bob Gattis, of Russellville.

A private family graveside service & burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com

