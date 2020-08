Medicine Lodge -- Dennis L. Brittain, 69, of Medicine Lodge, KS, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Dennis Brittain

Medicine Lodge -- Dennis L. Brittain, 69, of Medicine Lodge, KS, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



Visitation- Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104. Funeral services-Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Medicine Lodge, KS.