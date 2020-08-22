Paul Dennis Sandford, 74, passed away on August 19, 2020 in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born February 12, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Willard B. and Reita L.(Boll) Sandford.

Paul Dennis Sandford

In 1965, Dennis graduated from Newton High School. After graduating high school, he married Frances Ann Giesbrecht on January 14, 1966 in Newton. Dennis worked full time as a Correctional Supervisor for 28 years and part time for 8 years at Hutchinson Correctional Facility. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, National Rifle Association, Kansas Rifle Association and Central Kansas Gun Club. He was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tracy Lee and son-in-law, Arlen Borntrager; brother, Tom Sandford and a sister, Karen Sue Harper.

Dennis is survived by: his wife, Frances; son, Todd R. Sandford; daughter, Kimberly D. Borntrager; sister, Colleen M. Sandford; grandson, Levi T. Borntrager; granddaughter, Zoe J. Parker and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be 12:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2631 Independence Rd., Hutchinson, KS with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks are recommended. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton, KS. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. with family greeting guests from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel.

Memorial may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

