HARPER -- Brian Holdt, 52, passed away August 26, 2020. Visitation 1p.m. to 5p.m. Sunday. Funeral 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, both at Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Harper. Please wear protective face covering if you are able. Service live streamed on funeral homes' Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Lanni & Samantha Holdt Education Fund.

Brian Holdt

