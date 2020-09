Eldon Estes, 73, of Hutchinson, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson.

Eldon Estes

