Newton, Ks -- Howard Lacher, 81, retired substitute school teacher and former owner of Rosewood Garden Center, died Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020).

Howard Lacher

Graveside service 11:00 A.M., Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.



Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.