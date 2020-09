Newton, Ks. -- Rudolph 'Rudy' Willems, 79, owner of Rudy's Welding & Machine Shop, died Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020).

Rudy Willems

Visitation with family, Monday (Sept. 7) between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM., with Memorial service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday (Sept. 8).

Both at First Church of the Nazarene in Newton.



Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.