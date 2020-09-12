GREAT BEND - Janet Ruth Neighbors, 95, passed away September 10, 2020, at Great Bend Health & Rehab. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend, with Pastor Aaron Withrow presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Janet Ruth Neighbors

