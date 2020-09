MT. HOPE - Eileen Rita (Heimerman) Goode, 87 passed away on September 20, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born on March 14, 1933 to the late Michael and Louise (Hilger) Heimerman.

Eileen Rita Goode

She is survived by: her children, Jerry Goode, Judy (Robert) Smith, Jeanna (Steve) Chute; siblings, Alvin (Charlene), Clarence (Sharon), Donald, Edna, Geraldine (Jim) Loehr; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at St Rose Catholic Church, Mt Vernon, KS.