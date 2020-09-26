LARNED - Harold Kirkham, 86, died September 24, 2020. Born June 23, 1934 to John and Effie Montgomery Kirkham. Survived by: wife, Glenda and two daughters, Terri and Tanya. Funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned.Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Beckwith Mortuary. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

Harold D. Kirkham

