Stan W. Crank, 59, of South Hutchinson, died September 30, 2020, at his home. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ottawa University Men's Wrestling Program, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Stan W. Crank

Stan W. Crank, 59, of South Hutchinson, died September 30, 2020, at his home. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ottawa University Men's Wrestling Program, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.