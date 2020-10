Howard VanRanken

ISABEL -- Howard Van Ranken, 69, passed away September 30, 2020. Survivors: wife, Loretta; children: Erica Williams, Rodney Van Ranken, Rebecka Adams; siblings: Doug Van Ranken, Ronnie Van Ranken, Anita Bedwell. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Medicine Lodge First Christian Church. Private family inurnment: Isabel Cemetery. Memorials: Honor Flight. Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Harper, Kansas.

