Scott City -- Thelma Fay Hoover, 77, passed away October 27, 2020, at Scott County Hospital. Born December 30, 1942, in Stonington, Colorado, the daughter of James Wesley and Eva Fern Crissman Howard. Graveside services will be October 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Scott County Cemetery. See funeral home web site for more information.

Thalma Fay Hoover

