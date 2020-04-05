Working from home conjures up images of someone sporting around in their bathrobe talking on the phone and playing on the internet, watching some TV, and calling it work.

But is that reality? Today's work from home professionals are serious, and with the current economic outlook, working from home and telecommuting are becoming more and more a reality for businesses to consider. With this in mind, how do we make sure that we can come across as professional as those in an office environment?

It’ s not fair, but it’ s true that when you work from home you have to be more organized, more disciplined and more professional than your corporate counterpart. If you answer the phone in a corporate office with co-workers talking in the background, it’ s fine. If you answer the phone in your home office with the dog barking, the baby screaming and the doorbell ringing, your professionalism takes a nosedive.

There are a few simple things you can do to maintain your professionalism:

Check your voice mail message to make sure you are the only voice on it and that your message is clear. Remember: background silence sounds professional.Use a separate business line or your cell phone for your business. You may also choose to forward the business lines to a cell phone to avoid missing calls.Make sure that the only people who answer your business phone are associated with your business and can answer it professionally. Toddlers and teenagers typically are not the best receptionists!If your television, kids, dog, neighbors and anyone else in or near your home office is making noise when your phone rings, let your voice mail take the call. No one wants to miss an important call from a client, but coming across as unprofessional may not be worth jeopardizing your good impression you work so hard to create.

Working from home may have its fair share of challenges, but having to convince others that although you don’ t rent outside space you can still be professional, shouldn’t be one of them.

A great suggestion for every type of business is to contact SCORE, a nonprofit association that offers a wealth of information, resources, training and free counseling designed to help entrepreneurs nationwide build productive, profitable business. For more information about taking advantage of these valuable services, visit www.score.org or in our area www.hutchinson.score.org.