Elder law, accounting firm team for free planning webinar

McPHERSON – Clinkscales Elder Law Practice would like to invite the public to attend a free seminar and webinar co-hosted with Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball Certified Public Accountants on Sept. 21.

The seminar can be attended in person at the McPherson Museum on East Kansas Ave., but it will also be streamed live via Zoom for those who do not wish to travel.

Sessions will be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

With COVID-19 still at the forefront of our minds and hindering consistent communication, it can be even more difficult to find helpful resources for our loved ones thinking about planning for the second half of life.

Randy Clinkscales, elder law attorney, and Trent Woodcock, Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball certified accountant, will supply attendees with useful information and resources.

Topics will include: how to protect yourself with foundational documents such as Power of Attorneys, wills and trusts, protecting your assets from the cost of long-term care, an overview of Veteran’s Benefits and Medicaid, how to update beneficiary designations and engage in special needs planning, etc.

To sign up for the free webinar, visit www.clinkscaleslaw.com/events to register today.

Randy Clinkscales is an elder law attorney in Hays, and is a 2006 founding member of the Life

Care Planning Law Firms Association. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 877-325-8040 or visit www.elderlawkansas.com.

Sunflower Diversified hiring

GREAT BEND – While many businesses and nonprofit agencies had to furlough employees during the pandemic, Sunflower Diversified Services continues to seek new staff members.

The nonprofit serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties with special needs.

"We have openings throughout our agency," said Vicki Keffer, director of human resources. "There are full-time and part-time positions, as well as mid-time, which refers to working 31 to 37 hours a week… We are extremely flexible and will find the right jobs for the right people during the best hours for them."

Keffer acknowledged that some people might not think they are qualified to interact with people who have intellectual delays and disabilities. But she also noted new hires receive thorough training and have support from other staff members every step of the way.

All employees receive training in CPR, first aid, blood-borne pathogens, sexual harassment, and state and federal regulations. Extra training specific to a certain job also is provided, she said.

During the pandemic, Sunflower has adjusted class sizes to ensure social distancing in the training area.

A $200 bonus is paid upon completion of the initial training. Staff positions include affordable health insurance, a retirement plan, and vacation and overtime pay, Keffer said.

Sunflower departments/divisions include Residential Services; Day Services; Manufacturing Plant; Recycling; General Public Transportation; Retirement Services; and Community Employment.

Also, Sunflower operates The UPS Store, Westside Market, and Beautiful Minds Art Studio, all at 5523 10th, along with the Early Education Center and Incredible Years Preschool.

For more information, contact Keffer by calling 620-792-1321; visit Sunflower’s Facebook page; or visit www.sunflowerdiv.com.