The Kansas Department of Corrections has promoted three people at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility – Roland Barden, Deborah Canady and Dwayne Smith – to Facilities Maintenance Supervisor, all effective Aug. 23.

The Kansas Department of Transportation recognized employees celebrating state service anniversaries in September. KDOT is proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas.

Celebrating 30 years is Jerry Watkins, Equipment Operator, Lyons; celebrating 20 years is Kenneth Franklin, Equipment Operator Specialist, Walnut; and those celebrating 10 years include: Paul Harris, Equipment Mechanic Senior, Gypsum; Gary Lewis, Equipment Operator Senior, Hoisington; and Thomas Seller, Equipment Operator Specialist, Coffeyville.