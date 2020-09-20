Grant will support mechanical maintenance training

Hutchinson Community College has been selected as the recipient of a $15,000 grant from Tyson Foods. The investment will allow HutchCC to offer its Mechanical Maintenance apprenticeship program to existing Hutchinson and South Hutchinson Tyson employees giving them promotional opportunities with the potential for higher pay.

Additionally, this investment will enable HutchCC to potentially include community members in this program who are not currently employed by Tyson but who have an interest in enhancing their skillset and working for Tyson.

For more information on this and other Hutchinson Community College apprenticeship opportunities, contact Dave Mullins at mullinsd@hutchcc.edu.

Clinkscales offers free webinar for young families

HAYS – Clinkscales Elder Law Practice invites the public to a free webinar geared towards educating young families on the necessary steps to protect themselves and their children.

Topics will include how to write a legal plan for who will take care of your children, how to avoid family feuds, what to do in the case of long-term incapacitation, how to create a child’s safeguard plan, guide to choose guardians and more.

To sign up visit www.elderlawkansas.com. Adam Dees and Jenny Walters, elder law attorneys at Clinkscales, will present.

Tabor Ranks in US News & World Report

HILLSBORO – For the 17th consecutive year Tabor College has ranked in the Top 50 Midwest Regional Colleges in the US News and World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges edition.

In addition to placing in the 49th position, Tabor ranked seventh among the Most Innovative Schools category, 11th for Best Undergraduate Teaching, and 27th in Top Performers in Social Mobility.

The overall ratings are based on 40% for outcomes, 20% from expert opinion of higher education peers, 20% for faculty resources, 7% for financial resources, and 3% for student excellence.

"Tabor College faculty seek to deliver a compelling curriculum that not only prepares students for meaningful careers, but to identify a vocation through which they can help make the world a better place, said Frank Johnson, executive vice president of academics.

Sterling College named to U.S. News list

STERLING – Sterling College was one of 86 schools in the Midwest named to the 2021 U.S. News & World Report list for Best Regional Colleges.

Sterling was also ranked second on the Top Performers for Social Mobility list.

"We are honored to be recognized by outside institutions for our hard work and dedication to our students. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly recognized Sterling College for our commitment to students and their families. Our faculty and staff make this award possible and I am proud of the education and experience our students receive here at Sterling College," said Dr. Scott A. Rich, president of the College.

Rankings are based on several key measures of quality, including graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance, and alumni giving.

This 2021 edition of the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list evaluates more than 1,400 colleges and universities on 17 indicators of academic quality. The data used in the 2021 Best Colleges rankings pertain to student and faculty cohorts that predate the pandemic.

Bethel College earns high spots in national rankings

NORTH NEWTON – Bethel College stayed in the Top 15 and was ranked the highest – at 14 – of any Kansas college or university in the Washington Monthly annual list "Best Bachelor’s Colleges."

Washington Monthly rankings measure four-year institutions based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and service.

"[The] new rankings are especially important now," write the editors of Washington Monthly’s annual college issue, "with mass unemployment, the inequalities exposed by COVID-19, and the nationwide protests against racial injustice."

"Bachelor’s Colleges" are those that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees. Bethel was 14 out of 250 schools ranked. See the complete list at washingtonmonthly.com/2020-bachelors-colleges-ranking-2/

Bethel also earned accolades from the annual "Best Colleges" issue published by U.S. News & World Report.

In the list of "Best Regional Colleges Midwest," Bethel lands at number 26 among schools that award mostly bachelor’s degrees and in the 12-state region that covers Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Bethel also shows up on some more specialized lists within that regional ranking. It’s listed as 11th for "Best Undergraduate Teaching," 31sts among "Best Value Schools" and 38th for "Top Performers in Social Mobility."

To explore the rankings in more detail go to www.usnews.com/best-colleges/bethel-college-1905/overall-rankings