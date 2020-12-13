Legend Senior Living named Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work Institute has honored Legend Senior Living with certification as a "Great Place to Work" for the third year in a row.

The company operates Legend of Hutchinson at 2416 Brentwood St.

The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across Legend Senior Living’s 40+ locations in six states.

Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

Superior Boiler’s California sales rep expands territory

A longstanding sales representative in northern California for Hutchinson-based Superior Boiler has acquired the southern California territory of a competitor, becoming the company’s sole dealer in the state.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. acquired the territory from Mavtech Energy’s owner, James Harber. The transaction was finalized Dec. 1, said Superior President and CEO Doug Wright in a news release.

Wright said Superior fully supports the agreement reached between the two parties.

With the acquisition, Nationwide became the exclusive authorized representative for all Superior Boiler products, including watertube boilers, throughout California.

Nationwide Boiler’s subsidiary, Pacific Combustion Engineering, already was Superior’s authorized representative for Oregon and Washington. Nationwide recently assumed representation for all Superior products in Nevada, as well.

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Nationwide Boiler has served industrial boiler owners throughout the world for more than 53 years. The company maintains a fleet of more than 100 rental boilers, with equipment storage and maintenance facilities placed strategically throughout the country. Also, Nationwide provides new and used boilers for sale and offers in-stock and built-to-spec boiler equipment.

"Superior Boiler welcomes the opportunity to further align our partnership with Nationwide Boiler for all of California," Wright said. "We have no doubt the combined resources available between Nationwide Boiler and Superior Boiler will provide West Coast customers with the best options available for boiler room-related equipment."