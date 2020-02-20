1. Singin' & Swingin': 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 20, Hutchinson Community College - Stringer Fine Arts Center, 1300 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. Cost: $10. If you want to wrap your ears around some really great and captivating vocal harmonic writing, this will be the place to be. Highlights include swing tunes, Motown, a samba, The Great American Songbook, charts arranged by Phil Mattson, Kerry Marsh, Darmon Meader, Amanda Taylor, and Steve Zegree.

2. Social Media IRL Lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Jillian's Italian Grill, 216 N Main St, Hutchinson. Hosted by Social Media Club in Hutchinson. Social media is most powerful when it is used to bring people together IRL. Come with any social media questions, tips or topics you would like to discuss.

3. Coffee at the Cosmo: Spacesuits: Real vs. Replica: 9 a.m. Feb. 20, Cosmosphere, 1100 N Plum St, Hutchinson. This enriching continuing education program for life-long learners features entertaining, insightful presentations by Cosmosphere staff and visiting professionals who are experts in a variety of topics related to science and space. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided. Enjoy this free, presentation "Spacesuits: Real vs. Replica" with Cosmsophere curator, Shannon Whetzel.