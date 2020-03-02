This week, readers asked about lawn mowers, estate sales and taking out the trash.

Q: Do you have any suggestions as to someone that can get my mower ready for the coming mowing season? It is a Toro push mower and I need someone that can pick it up and return when finished.

Don’s Small Engine Repair does lawn mowers, go-karts, chain saws and more.

Owner Don Roland has been doing small engine repair for 15 years. It’s $15 to pick up and return your lawnmower.

Contact him at 620-960-3654 or visit donsmallenginerepairs.com

Q: Are there any organizations that will load and haul off unsold items from home estate sales for free or does anyone buy out all unsold items?

Yes, though it depends on what you agree on when hiring an estate sale company.

I chatted with Nancy Erwin, of Sandhill Estate Home Liquidation Sales. She and husband Jack have more than 40 years of experience in the home liquidation business and belong to a national estate sale association.

She explained that many estate sale groups will either purchase leftover items and resell in a shop, or a third party may be involved as the buyer. Though it depends on the items.

“A lot of [estate sale businesses] just take the stuff and do sales later, but I don’t take anything out of the home that I don’t buy,” Erwin said.

All of that should be laid out upfront before you hire any estate sale business.

Estate sale companies should meet with you and explain exactly what services they offer, what they cost, and which of those services you’re interested in.

“I go in and sign a contract that says everything I will do. From there, I’ll set up and stage it,” Erwin said. “It takes us about three weeks, we make sure everything works, everything is clean.”

Q: Is it ecologically better to put garbage in trash bags or just "as is" before it's picked up at the curb?

I called Stutzman Refuse Disposal. They accept either way -- bagged and placed into the polycart, or not bagged and in the polycart.

However, bagged is preferred. If it’s a windy day, loose trash can be grabbed by the wind and blown all over. If it’s bagged, it will make it into the trash truck successfully.

Ecologically, there’s plastic involved in bagging trash, but it does prevent accidental littering in transporting trash.

