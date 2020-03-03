A cable-streaming hybrid debuts, a new look at the Zodiac killer and more.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

America Ferrera will be leaving NBC’s “Superstore” following the show’s current season, which ends on April 16. Ferrera plays Amy and also serves as executive producer. “The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” said Ferrera. The show was recently renewed for its sixth season.



Courtney Cox (“Friends,” “Cougar Town”) will play the lead role of Patricia “Pat” Phelps in the horror comedy pilot, “Shining Vale.” The Starz half-hour comedy is about a dysfunctional family that moves into a house where terrible things have happened, but no one seems to notice except for Pat.



The flagship project of FX on Hulu, the cable-streaming hybrid that debuted this week, is the science-fiction series “Devs.” From Alex Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation”), the eight-episode miniseries focuses on a computer engineer named Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) who searches for answers after Sergei (Karl Glusman), her artificial intelligence coder boyfriend, goes missing. Lily and Sergei both work at a tech company called Amaya, which is run by an eccentric billionaire named Forest (Nick Offerman) and things start to go wrong after Sergei is promoted to the company’s secretive Devs division. A few implausible moments don’t do too much to distract from an interesting take on free will and fate.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“The Trade” (March 6, Showtime, 9 p.m. ET) follows Central Americans on a journey to the United States, and some on a journey home, after being deported. Directed by Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee, Matthew Heineman, the four-part series shines a light on the smugglers and traffickers who prey on these vulnerable migrants and the work of law enforcement officials who pursue them. It’s a humanizing look at their struggle to survive.



One man’s search for the father who abandoned him leads to a potentially horrifying discovery, as he believes his father is the Zodiac killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in United States’ history. “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” is based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name. All episodes premiere on FX March 6, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with the complete season available March 7 on FX on Hulu.



“Hillary” (March 6, Hulu) offers an intimate look at one of the most divisive public figures of our time. The documentary uses never-before-seen footage from the 2016 campaign, biographical chapters of Hillary Clinton’s life and exclusive interviews with Bill, Chelsea, friends, journalists and Clinton herself.



Apple TV+ revives Steven Spielberg’s classic anthology series, “Amazing Stories,” with five new episodes (March 6).



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: NBC gave three-year pickups to Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchises, as well as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which is the longest running live-action primetime program in TV history.



Losers: CBS is bidding a fond aloha to “Hawaii Five-O.” The show’s current 10th season will be its last.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.