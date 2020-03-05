1. Financial Peace University: 6:30 p.m. March 5, The Salvation Army Hutchinson, 700 N. Walnut, Hutchinson. Learn the step by step plan to take control of your money and your future. Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 5 and continue on Thursdays in March.

2. Folks addressing NAACP: 7 p.m. March 5, in the Alumni Room in the Hutchinson Community College Student Union. USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks will be the featured speaker on Thursday at the NAACP’s monthly meeting. The meeting is open to the public. Folks was named superintendent of the Hutchinson Schools last July.

3. Bakers and Makers: Spices: 1-4 p.m. March 5, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $35 per person. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign-up in person. This class is for those who have some basic kitchen knowledge, and it is a hands-on test-kitchen type of workshop. Each class will have a specific topic or technique that we’ll tackle with the goal of exploration rather than perfection.