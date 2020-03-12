Can we agree “American Idol” is, at least, entertaining?



I find the reboot to be good, but it will never be what it once was. That’s coming from the guy who would never miss an episode.



ABC’s version of the one-time FOX juggernaut is back for its third season. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan returned along with Ryan Seacrest.



The first three weeks of auditions have been good, with some outstanding talent. The contestants’ “stories” have moved me more this season than in years past.



“American Idol” will never be as powerful as it once was, but being a fan of music keeps me watching. The show had lost a lot of its pizzazz by season 9 or so, but it wasn’t just because it was missing Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, as many people would claim. Sure, Cowell was a power player, but the music industry also had undergone numerous changes. The fact people obtained music through digital downloads had an impact on the promptness of the show. TV viewing habits also changed, resulting in people being able to review the show after its debut each week. Not to mention, other networks had developed talent shows.



One thing was still in Idol’s favor: results. It’s the only show of its kind to produce major mainstream artists. That was, and still is, important to me. If I’m going to invest that much time into a full season, I want to know my time is well-spent. Plus, I usually like to see my favorites go on to be successful recording artists. Just look at the track record of “Idol”: Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler, Mandisa and Phillip Phillips, among others.



The return of “AI” on ABC showed some differences in how voting is tabulated. I’m not as fond of the new format, but I’ll have to live with it. I prefer the “old school” way for “Idol” voting. The process seemed a bit fairer.



I love Lionel and believe he is perfect to judge a show like this. He’s no Simon, but I don’t want him to be. Lionel is a class act and one of my all-time favorite artists. Katy, meanwhile, is growing on me as a judge. So far this season, she has toned it down a little, which is a positive sign. She’s also expecting, which might have something to do with it. And Luke is just an all-around nice guy. His facial expressions can give him away.



Critics of the show seemed to find fault with some of the contestants’ backstories. I like to hear them. If anything, we are learning firsthand how much people have to contend with in their young adult lives. Some of it is beyond words, but if they’re a songwriter, it’s channeled into something positive and worth sharing.

At no other time on “Idol” have original songs been so well-received. I think that’s another trend changing with the times again. To be able to write the feelings, convey the emotion and perform the vision might be the next big thing.



David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.