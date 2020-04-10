While going to the local bar or pub to meet friends for drinks has turned into virtual happy hours and social distancing socials during the COVID-19 pandemic, enjoying a cold beer or a nice glass of wine or a smooth whiskey have given many adults a welcome distraction from the global crisis. If you’re looking for a new or classic cocktail recipe, the newest craft beer or which wine pairs with your next meal, here are a few podcasts about adult beverages to wet your whistle.

WhiskyCast

Started in 2005 by journalist Mark Gillespie, this podcast serves the latest news on all things whiskey. Gillespie also chats with whiskey experts and provides his tasting notes to help you find just the right one to pour in your glass. Recent episodes include "A Spanish Cooper Answers the Demand for Sherry Casks," "Exploring Whisky Through Science" and " Coronavirus Hits the Whisky Industry."

Find it: https://whiskycast.com/category/episodes/

A Glass With … (Olly Smith)

Wine expert, columnist and author Olly Smith gives insight into what your favorite celebrities are drinking and why. Each episode features a celebrity guest chatting with Smith about work and life as they share a glass of wine. Celebrities who have appeared include Pink, Sting and Trudie, and Sam Neill. A Glass With has a six-series catalog with about seven episodes in each series.

Find it: https://www.aglasswith.com/

The Beerists

Part beer appreciation and part comedy, host John Rubio is joined by co-hosts Grant Davis, Laura Christie and Mike Lambert to taste five different beers from around the world. Each beer is tasted, discussed and judged by the group. Recent episodes include "Sixpoint Citrus Jammer and FW Luponic Distortion 10," PHP Peach of a Pale and DFH Mixed Media" and "Drinking Local."

Find it: http://thebeerists.com/

The Mixology Talk Podcast

The husband-and-wife team of Chris and Julia Tunstall come together to help cocktail drinkers understand the tips, tricks and techniques of mixology. Chris is a seasoned mixologist, bartender and drink creator, while Julia is an experienced cocktail consumer. The Tunstall’s talk about the ingredients to the bottles and interview industry professionals. Recent episodes include "Advanced Beer Cocktails," "Beer Cocktail Basics with Chris Krause" and "Colors & Cocktails, Part 1."

Find it: https://abarabove.com/mixology-talk-podcast/