This week’s Food Find comes from Paradise Donuts, a local doughnut shop located at 1620 S.W. 6th Ave.

Because it can be difficult to choose just one doughnut, and where is the fun in that, we are featuring an entire box.

This box of doughnuts and pastries includes an apple fritter, twist doughnut, glazed doughnuts and doughnuts covered in sprinkles.

The apple fritter can be purchased for $3.75, specialty doughnuts for $1.49 to $1.89, and regular doughnuts for $1.05.