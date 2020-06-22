HUTCHINSON — Rev up your engines! The Kansas State Fair is bringing action-packed motorsport events to the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand this September.

The dirt-filled weekend begins with the Moto Madness & Fire Thrill Show - a new event slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Then, returning by popular demand, is the All Star Monster Truck Tour, which will invade the Fairgrounds for an afternoon of destruction at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Fair’s annual Demolition Derby is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Tickets for all three events are now on sale.

The popularity of last year’s monster truck tour is one reason the Fair decided to bring the event back in 2020 and expand the grandstand’s dirt event offerings, said the Fair’s General Manager Robin Jennison.

"These events allow our patrons to have a good time and make memories with their families," Jennison said. "That’s the most rewarding experience we can create here at the Kansas State Fair."

"You can expect a lot of destruction," added Jennison. "These massive vehicles will race and crash, get huge air, do wheelies and all kinds of things. They put on a great show."

About the All Star Monster Truck Tour

The All Star Monster Truck Tour features the biggest names from across the United States to do battle on the Fair’s large grandstand infield. These All Star Monster Trucks will be competing in an insane best trick competition, full-throttle obstacle course racing and a no-rules freestyle battle. Trucks coming to the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand:

IRON OUTLAW – TV Superstar truck that has competed in the United States Canada and Mexico.

BOUNTY HUNTER - This Kansas native is a two-time Monster Jam World Champion.

SCARLET BANDIT - Another truck from Kansas, Scarlet Bandit's Dawn is also the nation's top female competitor.

JEKYLL & HYDE – The split personality monster truck from Tonganoxie, Kansas.

TWISTED ADDICTION – The wheelie king from Missouri.

Joining the All Star Monster Trucks will be the nation's best professional ATV competitors racing over a course of dirt jumps and tight turns against the clock.

About the Moto Madness & Fire Thrill Show

Moto Madness & Fire Thrill Show includes motocross stunts and extreme sports action, featuring both professional ATV racers and freestyle motocross riders — some flying over a 75-foot-wide gap at more than 30 feet in the air.

Among the highlights is the Kamakazie Kid Fire Thrill Show starring Guinness Book of World Records title holder Levi Troutman from Wyoming. Troutman will perform the "Body Burn" — running across the grandstand racetrack engulfed in flames. Also part of the show is the "Torpedo Crash" — an insane metal mayhem car crash stunt. Moreover, fairgoers will see a special "teaser" for Sunday's Monster Truck Show as the Twisted Addiction monster truck performs a car crushing freestyle exhibition.