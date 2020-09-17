In the 1950s, a do-it-yourself fallout shelter could be purchased for a family of six for about $200.

It was a fair price to pay to protect the general public from potential nuclear holocaust and radiation sickness during the Cold War. Fallout shelters became as prevalent in some 1950s homes as the family station wagon.

Fallout shelters and fear of nuclear war were apt illustrations that the 1950s were not all "happy days" of innocence and optimism. Besides the near daily dose of nuclear anxiety, there were the ongoing battle for civil rights, the McCarthy Communist blacklist, the polio epidemic and the Korean War.

The serious side of the 1950s is the focus of the second part of the Smoky Hill Museum’s exhibit on this era.

While the first part of the exhibit focused on the positivity and sunny optimism of "The American Dream," part two goes "Beyond the American Dream" to look at the more serious side of the American experience.

As the introductory label for the exhibit states: "We look back at the 1950s full of nostalgia. The decade welcomed revolutions in medicine and hailed advances in technology. But beneath the shiny appearance, concerns loomed about nuclear war, social movements and health crises. Fear spread that communism would seep into American life. In addition, increased racial tensions sparked the Civil Rights movement."

"We’re looking at heavier issues with this part of the exhibit," said Jennifer Tolle, curator of collections and research at the Smoky Hill Museum. "There were a lot of parallels from the 1950s to now. The racism and civil rights issues we still face today hearkens back to the 1950s."

"The 1950s Part Two: Beyond the American Dream" opens Sept. 29 at the museum, 211 W. Iron. The exhibit contains a combination of historical text, vintage photographs and 1950s-era artifacts, as well as several interactive displays that include a recreation of an actual fallout shelter.

Because of the continued restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be an opening reception for the exhibit. Instead, it can be viewed during the museum’s new reduced hours of operations, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

After being closed for more than six months and with much of the staff on furlough through the summer, museum director Susan Hawksworth said she is greatly looking forward to reopening to the public.

"We did a lot of research on how to reopen safely," she said. "We can’t wait to have people back in. It’s been so quiet."

Nearly completed

Hawksworth said the second part of the 1950s exhibit was nearly completed by the museum’s curator of exhibits, Josh Morris, when the pandemic struck in early March.

"When we came back, we just had to put the finishing touches on it," she said.

Highlights of the exhibit include an overview of the Korean War, which is often called the "Forgotten War" as it came between World War II and Vietnam. A display case includes a U.S. Army uniform worn by the late Devere Blomberg, a Salinan who served in the Army’s Counterintelligence Corps from 1953 to 1955.

"You had to go through many intelligence and aptitude tests to be accepted into the CIC," Tolle said.

The civil rights movement and the NAACP’s efforts to end racial discrimination also are covered extensively through photos and textual information, which includes the march on Montgomery, Ala., the desegregation of schools through the Brown v. Board of Education ruling and a profile of Cordia Wesson, an instrumental leader of Salina’s NAACP chapter and an active voice for civil rights.

The polio epidemic, which caused paralysis or lung damage in thousands of mostly young people, is illustrated by a display case containing leg braces and an actual mechanical iron lung of the era.

Other highlights include an overview of the rise of the House Un-American Activities Commission, headed by Sen. Joseph McCarthy, which ruined the lives of many men and women blacklisted because of accusations of communist sympathies; the creation of NASA and the beginning of the "space race" between the U.S. and the Soviet Union; a profile of the presidency of Dwight D. Eisenhower, who grew up in Abilene; and a look at famous authors of the "Golden Age of Science Fiction," including James E. Gunn, a Kansas City native.

The culmination of the new exhibit is a recreation of an actual fallout shelter, which contains a small bed and a week’s worth of survival supplies that include cans of food (mostly salmon), as well as games, a radio, a tank of water and a Geiger counter for measuring the level of radiation outside the gray brick walls of the shelter.

"We also include books on how to build your own fallout shelter and a 3D book showing actual atomic explosions," Tolle said.

Preparing for reopening

To prepare the museum for reopening, the gallery was deep-cleaned and treated with Prevent X, a long antimicrobial that provides continuous surface protection in between regular cleaning and disinfecting, Hawksworth said.

Masks are required while in the museum, and visitors must follow 6 feet social distancing rules between their group and other visitors.

Additionally, plexiglass barriers have been installed at the museum’s welcome desk and museum store counter. Sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer are stationed throughout the gallery for visitor use. And while some interactive elements will still be available, some have been temporarily removed or cordoned off for safety reasons.

Hawksworth said the museum’s new hours will make it easy for educators, parents and caregivers to access the museum as a complement to in-school or at-home learning.

This year’s Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair, usually scheduled for mid-September, has been canceled for this year because of the pandemic, and Hawksworth said a decision has yet to be made about the museum’s traditional holiday open house events.

"We hope to give our visitors as full an experience as possible, while also providing a safe and enjoyable learning environment," she said.