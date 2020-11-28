Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s December concert will be held virtually, according to a news release from executive director Bob Keckeisen.

The orchestra has been performing its concerts in front of an in-person and online audience, but due to limits recently placed on mass gatherings, TSO has decided to only livestream its performance.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our musicians and audience members as well as the staff and volunteers at the Topeka Performing Arts Center," Keckeisen said. "We are very sorry about this development, but we want to assure everyone that we did not make this decision lightly. We believe we can create a safe space utilizing masks and social distancing for our musicians and streaming technicians in order to allow the performance to go on, but we are not comfortable taking that responsibility with audience members."

The December performance, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, will be the symphony’s holiday concert, Keckeisen said.

The orchestra will perform holiday favorites, including "White Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "Skater’s Waltz" and "Coventry Carol."

Medleys of music from holiday-themed movies and seasonal carols will also be performed.

"In a year where everything is anything but normal, I feel that it is very important for us to hear music that is familiar, warm and joyful at this holiday season," said Kyle Wiley Pickett, TSO music director and conductor. "This is the time of the year when all of us, from 3-year-olds to 90-year-olds, listen to and love the same music. The TSO looks forward to people joining us virtually this year as we celebrate the wonder of the season."

Tickets to livestream the TSO concert can be purchased for $25 plus a $4.25 handling fee at www.StreamAShow.com. Ticket buyers will receive a stream code that will allow them to watch the performance live and up to 72 hours after the concert ends.