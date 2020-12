This week’s Food Find comes from Margarita’s Jalisco, located at 1616 S.W. 17th St. and 1835 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

We are featuring the Chile Colorado, which is served with beef chunks, red chile sauce, a side of rice and beans and a choice of flour or corn tortillas.

The dish can be purchased for $10.99.

The Mexican restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.