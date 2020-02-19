Today’s Birthday (02/19/20). Surge forward professionally this year. Disciplined teamwork generates amazing results. Winter team victories and romantic changes lead to summer career obstacles before you fall in love again. Resolve next winter’s domestic challenges for a professional flowering. Your work reaches new heights of fame and fortune.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your work may require making a mess or navigating a chaotic situation. Harmony could require effort. Good news comes from afar. Make an important connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can fulfill a travel or study dream. Your past work speaks well for you. Discipline is required. Listen to experience. Do what’s needed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Don’t gamble with the rent money. Keep things simple, despite chaos or confusion. Communicate and coordinate closely. Monitor conditions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner can accomplish a great deal when avoiding arguments. A shared dream lies within reach. Get promises in writing. Shoulder your load.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow rules carefully to advance. Mental and physical discipline produce satisfying results. Fortune follows focused work and preparation. You can outsmart the competition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Don’t set your expectations too high. Avoid risky business, especially with romance. Relax and keep a positive attitude. Work with what you have.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You may need to make a mess at home to make things better. A domestic improvement requires upheaval or rearranging. Collaborate with family for best solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect and network. Discover more options and creative opportunities. The dynamics shift. Show respect and grace with changes. Share what you’re learning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep things simple. Handle what’s necessary to keep cash flowing positively. Guard against overspending and overconsumption. Investigate options. Budget with discipline. Save resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make a personal change for a valuable prize. A dream lies within reach. Give up outworn strategies and perspectives. Get support around your blind spots.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet place to think. Make time to process recent events. Hold your temper and keep your peace. Consider desired results. They’re within sight.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Together you can move mountains. Collaborate with your team. Not everyone shares the same vision. Support others. Provide leadership. Imagine the job done.