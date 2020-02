The Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, Feb. 24 at Delos V. Smith Senior Center, 101 W. 1st, Hutchinson, for their monthly meeting.

Members will show their latest creations during show and share. This will be our member garage sale, with members bringing fabric, quilting and craft supplies to be sold. Social time will start at 9 a.m., followed by the meeting at 9:30 a.m.

For questions, please contact Billie Morrow at (620) 663-9876.