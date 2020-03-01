Gary and Kathy (Cossel) Ashland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children. They were married March 2, 1970, at the Lutheran Church in Concordia.

The high school sweethearts have spent their married life in Concordia. The couple have six children; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Gary worked 40 years with Cloud Ceramics, retiring in 2011. Kathy worked 10 years with the United Methodist District office in Concordia.

Their family includes their children, daughters, Jesse Morgan (Jesse), of Concordia, Stacy Stanford (Lee), of Salina, Terri Ashland, of Concordia, and Indigo Ashland, of Concordia, sons, Tim Ashland, of Concordia, and Marc Ashland (Loretta), of Concordia; grandchildren, Victoria Ashland, Jamie Morgan (Haley), Tristin Morgan (Amanda), Marissa Morgan, Nichole Ashland and Michael Ashland, all of Concordia, and Luke Stanford, of Salina; and great-grandchildren, Alexander, Jason and Scarlett Morgan, all of Concordia.