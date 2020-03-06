Today’s Birthday (03/06/20). Fortune follows collaboration this year. Strategic coordination wins with disciplined action. Shared winter accomplishments come before you navigate a love challenge. A professional obstacle this summer leads to romantic breakthroughs and team changes. Winter domestic renovations motivate a career blastoff. Connect and grow stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Harmony may require effort. Relax and take it easy. Go for substance over symbolism. You don’t have the full picture; wait to make important decisions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean up a household mess. Avoid controversy or provocation. Adapt to an unexpected change. Sometimes it’s good to tear everything down and start over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Diplomacy saves time, energy and money. Discuss recent changes and potential adaptation strategies. Listen and learn. The truth gets revealed. Don’t react blindly. Consider well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Confirm intuition with hard facts. Costs may be higher than expected. Estimate the resources required. Keep your deadlines. You can get what you need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your optimism and confidence to collaborate on a solution to navigate unpredictable circumstances. Avoid stepping on toes. Keep it practical and simple.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Envision an ideal situation. Notice the gap between what’s so now and what you want. Schedule carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Refine your team strategy to deal with unexpected changes. Hold meetings and gatherings. It could get messy or chaotic. Stick to simple, clear messaging.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge requires attention. Don’t spend if you don’t have to. Patiently review. You may need to take something apart and rebuild it better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration takes an unusual twist. Adapt in real time to unexpected conditions. Restraint serves you well. Resolve details in advance. Communication is key.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Monitor budgets carefully with a joint venture. Avoid overindulging or overspending. If you make a mess, clean it up. Collaborate for common gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and delegate with your partner. Strategize to navigate an unforeseen pothole. Stay patient, especially with the ones you love. Clean up messes later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Balance your physical actions, work and exercise with good food and sleep. Don’t worry about money (or spend much, either). Guard your energy.