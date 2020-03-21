Paige and Vance Stegman announce the birth of Theo Eugene Stegman, born March 19, 2020, in Hutchinson. The family is welcomed home by sibling Everett, 2.
Grandparents are Kevin and Deanne Nowlan, and Don and Cheryl Stegman.
