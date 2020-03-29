Alice and Max Copple, of Miltonvale, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, April 4. Alice Hejny and Max Copple were united in marriage April 4, 1970, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Olmitz.

The house they moved to his farm, and moved into as newlyweds, had been their home for more than 40 years when a fire destroyed it. That fire and other circumstances forced them to move to town. The farm was where they raised their three children, Gregory, Janene and Benjamin. Many family gatherings, Sunday dinners, picnics at the farm, and hunting, fishing and card parties were held there.

The couple met when Alice was a secretary at American Optical Company in Salina.

They enjoy playing cards and are KU basketball fans. Alice enjoys quilting and working jigsaw puzzles. Max likes to farm and care for livestock. Operating a dairy and farming was their work.

They are members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Miltonvale. Alice is president of the altar society and is serving as vice president of Cloud County Commission on Aging.

They have three granddaughters, three grandsons, one great-grandson and a great-granddaughter due very soon.

A celebration with family and friends will be held at a later date.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to the Copples at 519 W. Tootle Ave., Miltonvale, KS 67466.