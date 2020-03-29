Today’s Birthday (03/29/20). Your career rockets this year. Your team is your bedrock; practice together. Celebrate professional victories before home and family calls. Rearrange your summer schedule before a fun domestic phase. Untangle a miscommunication next winter before your education and travels reveal new horizons. Enjoy the ride.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance to the next level with a creative project. Ignore fantasies or distractions. Take notes and share practical information. Stay flexible, with open communication channels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize practical activities. Put in billable hours. Generate valuable services. Illusions fade and you see the real deal. Keep bringing home the bananas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident and powerful. Provide motivation and leadership. Ignore gossip, propaganda or disinformation. Take action for a personal cause. Play your part.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take time to think. Avoid crowds or expense and hide away somewhere quiet. Review logical facts as well as emotional factors. Adapt plans to breaking news.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your part of a team bargain. Take care of your responsibilities. Misunderstandings and illusions blur your view. Don’t worry about the others. Pull your load.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. Polish your materials and edit carefully. Practice your pitch until it’s perfect. Submit your work for review.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exploration inspires you, whether afar or in your own neighborhood. Monitor changing traffic and conditions. Study and investigate. Discover a jewel hiding in plain sight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial decisions. Keep contributing to shared accounts. Handle insurance, taxes or legal affairs. Collaborate with your partner to keep your boat afloat.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep your bargain with a partner. Avoid misunderstandings by doing what you said, by when you said. Prioritize practical details and compromise when necessary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take practical steps to improve your health and fitness. Stick to basics. Balance good food and rest with physical action that gets your heart pumping.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with poetry, art or music but don’t share unfinished work. Let the flavors simmer before serving. Frame pictures for exhibition. Prepare your heartfelt expression.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Spread the word about upcoming events. Invite participation. Network to get the word out. Ignore gossip, distractions or lies. Listen closely to trusted friends.