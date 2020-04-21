Today’s Birthday (04/21/20). Bold exploration reveals treasure this year. Disciplined professional routines prove essential. Adapt to financial changes this summer, before a creative flurry produces satisfying results. Travel plans could shift; make backups. Adapt to winter cash flow challenges before shared accounts grow. Profit from what you’re learning.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You can make things happen today. Put the data together so it makes sense. Make powerful requests. Strengthen foundational infrastructure. Verify from a second source.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially sensitive; lay low and take it easy. Reduce stimulation levels. Play peaceful music and lower the lights. Consider a personal vision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Community participation reveals resources, ideas and solutions. Collaborate to fulfill a long-held dream. Social connections reveal new opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make professional decisions and determinations. Strategize and plot your course. Get practical feedback from teammates and colleagues. Confer and accept suggestions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changing circumstances around your travels, studies and education. You’re learning new professional skills. Innovate new ideas for new situations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial matters. Changes require adaptation. Put your energies toward solid basics and foundations. Prioritize for family needs and save nuts for winter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive to what your partner has to say. Align forces toward a common challenge. Make plans together. Discuss the results you’d love to see.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss health, work and physical performance questions with a trusted advisor. Avoid hurried decisions. Talk with people you respect and consider options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and slow down. Enjoy time with people you love. Practice hobbies, crafts and arts. Play sports, music and games. Creativity flourishes with a rested mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice domestic arts and carve out pockets of beauty and functionality in your home. Nurture your family with home-cooked goodness. Keep it simple.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Research new markets, strategies and methods. Study and practice new techniques. Find out what you’re doing the hard way. Write and share your discoveries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Strategize for a potentially lucrative prize. Conserve energy and resources. Cut unnecessary expenses to avoid waste. Shift your budget for current events. Send invoices.