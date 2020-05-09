Today’s Birthday (05/09/20). Study and discover valuable tricks this year. Steady practice grows your professional chops. Summer financial changes affect shared accounts, leading to strengthened bonds, connection and communication. Discover unexpected possibilities. Shifting income sources inspire collaboration for extra winter cash. Expand your thinking with new techniques and ideas.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Plot your next adventures. Imagine a future worth working for. You don’t need to travel to make a connection. Reach out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can get what you need. Stay in action. Patiently do what needs to be done. Communication can reap long-term benefits. Collaborate despite obstacles to win.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Talk with your partner. Dreams could seem distant. Love and truth get you past the tough spots. Support each other to take action for long-term benefits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness. Communication leads to action and results. Accuracy matters. Focus on practical steps, and slow down for the tricky parts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic persuasion could work for you now. Express your heart. Creativity flourishes yet could get messy. Stay patient. Find new ways to share love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Invest (money, energy, love) into your home and family. Talk about what works and doesn’t work, and implement plans for common solutions. Make long-term improvements.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s a good time to get the word out. Reach out and your communications go further than expected. Talk with your networks to coordinate action plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Extra effort wins a bonus. Take stock and conserve resources. Favor stability over nebulous speculation. Focus on sales and marketing. Look for hidden opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re strong and creative. Stay patient and practical. Ask for what you want. Find ways to collaborate and provide valuable support. What comes around, goes around.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Draw upon hidden resources to solve a domestic problem. Peace and quiet feeds your spirit. Find a spot to read, draw or meditate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Pull together with friends, despite challenges. A fantasy has dissipated, and the reality requires action. Talk about possibilities and opportunities. Lend a hand for common gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Schedule carefully. Professional matters require your attention. Prepare for inspection. Your past work speaks well for you. Abandon fears and smile for the camera.